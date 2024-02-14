Previous
My Valentine's by photogypsy
My Valentine's

Happy Valentine's to you. Here is a photo of my Valentine's...my nephews. I was lucky enough to spend some time with them on the holiday. This is true, unconditional love.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
