Stars and Stripes by photogypsy
Photo 1023

Stars and Stripes

The wind was pretty strong and I loved the movement of this large flag as it moved with the wind. This is the symbolism I think of when I think of America. It doesn't matter if it is day or night, these colors shine so bright.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
