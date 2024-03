Spaghetti

I spent today shadowing our street workers to get a better idea of what they do. It will help me when recruiting for their positions. One of the things they shared with me is an electrical box. The nickname they give to these boxes is spaghetti due to all the wires inside them. And each one has a specific job and it would appear that a number of things are tired to these little boxes. It really did look like spaghetti.