Photo 1025
Setting Sun
So another day has come to an end with a lovely sunset. I happened to be heading home after running some errands when the sun was going down and managed to get this shot at a red light waiting for it to turn green. Lucky me on the timing.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
23rd March 2024 7:39pm
Tags
sunset
,
colors
,
evening
