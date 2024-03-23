Previous
Neighborhood Hotspot by photogypsy
Neighborhood Hotspot

So my back patio attacks all kinds of animals to lounge and sunbathe. On this particular day, there was a groundhog and cat taking in the rays while catching some zzzzz's. I felt like my house was the neighborhood hotspot.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details

