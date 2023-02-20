Previous
Next
More moody skies by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 813

More moody skies

My friend was unable to walk today but we still met for a "coffee " and a catch up. I walked to and from the cafe (a total of 5 miles) and popped onto the pier to snap this
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise