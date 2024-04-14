Sign up
Graffiti detail
The paint had quite a reflective finish, and (praise be!) this afternoon was actually quite sunny, so it was a struggle to catch a photo without glare.
I just liked the way the colour has flaked in parts, and the way the previous paints are still faintly visible.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth.
