Princess Pickle

When Chris was really sick, I needed to operate under the assumption that he would get better-- even when that didn't seem certain-- for both our sakes. The brain fog was affecting his memory a lot, and it's not great at the best of times. While isolated, he was struggling to remember things we'd done in our life together and it made the situation even harder on him. I made him a sort of scrapbook of close-to-home experiences for us to share once we could do things together again, and we've managed to do a few of them over the past 11 months. He chose this one, trying a particular pizza called Princess Pickle, to be our dinner date for our first reunited Valentine's Day. The staff drew a heart for us with the drizzled sauce. Each of his scrapbook entries includes a spot for us both to write down a memory of what we did, and a spot for a selfie (because "pictures or it didn't happen"). This is our selfie to go in his book.



The Princess Pickle pizza is from Earth to Table Bread Bar. We got it in Guelph but there are also locations in Hamilton and Burlington. It isn't a regular menu item anymore, apparently, but they will still make it if you ask. We asked for ours without chicken, so our Princess Pickle Pizza is topped with: white sauce, mozzarella, pickles, garlic, chili flakes, fresh dill, toasted breadcrumbs, and a ranch drizzle.