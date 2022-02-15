Previous
Next
Kitchener's Chinatown? by princessicajessica
46 / 365

Kitchener's Chinatown?

I took this picture standing in front of New City Supermarket, an Asian grocery in downtown Kitchener. It's on King Street, just past Eby Street. I thought the string lights looked pretty.

My husband commented that King and Eby is kind of like Kitchener's Chinatown, or a pan-Asian version thereof. I'm not sure one corner constitutes an "Asiatown," but there's New City Supermarket (where we were), plus Hong Kong Fashion, a Korean BBQ restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, Dad's Driving School (which doesn't sound Asian necessarily, but has its signage in Chinese and English), and I think some other Asian businesses in this same little plaza on the corner. Ben Thanh Food, a Vietnamese supermarket, is just a little further down.

I think we both miss downtown Toronto's Chinatown right now, and Markham's Pacific Mall as well.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise