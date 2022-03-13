Previous
Punky Tree by princessicajessica
Photo 70

Punky Tree

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

Walking through a little wooded area, we saw this very tall tree that seemed very bug-eaten or something. Chris called it punky. I thought the angles and textures were interesting.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
