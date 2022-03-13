Sign up
Photo 70
Punky Tree
Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!
Walking through a little wooded area, we saw this very tall tree that seemed very bug-eaten or something. Chris called it punky. I thought the angles and textures were interesting.
13th March 2022
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
wood
