Icy Forest Path by princessicajessica
Photo 71

Icy Forest Path

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We went for a short hike in an area called the Dryden Tract. Although most of the snow on the ground in general had melted, the trails were still very icy!
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
