Blackbird Singing

I took this photo of a red-winged blackbird in the evening, not in the dead of night, but it was singing (even though its beak appears to have been closed the instant I took this picture)!



After this picture I went round to the other side of the tree and the other photos of this little bird are completely different (pure blue sky behind, and you can see details like the colours on its wing), but I sort of liked the silhouette effect against the clouds in this one.