McHappy Feet

I don't know if this is a thing everywhere or not, but in Canada the McDonald's chain does a big annual fundraising day for Ronald McDonald House Charities that they call McHappy Day.



Up until the pandemic, McHappy Day was always the first Wednesday in May (I hope it will go back to that eventually) and the first year that Christopher and I were dating, my birthday (May 2nd) happened to fall on a Wednesday. He wanted to take me out for birthday dinner and told me I could pick whatever restaurant I wanted, so when he got off work that day we met up for a "McHappy Date." Of course, a tradition was born!



The past couple of years they've had special socks as an additional fundraiser on McHappy Day. Each year has had a different design and both have been collaborations with a Canadian fashion brand called Peace Collective. This year's McHappy Day was May 11, so I took a 365 photo wearing the 2022 McHappy Socks!