Idea Exchange Hespeler

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



I wanted to get this posted before the new architecture challenge ends, since we can tag older photos for this initial round.



Another example of Adaptive Reuse, this is the library in the part of town where I grew up. The original part of the building is a Carnegie Library, built in 1923. When I was little, it was still just that old brick portion, but as the old building was outgrown (right around the end of my childhood) the city decided to expand the facility by essentially putting a big glass box around it in order to preserve the heritage building. I have mixed feelings about its aesthetic now, but I'm glad they found a way to incorporate the old structure instead of just tearing it down or selling it for private use.



As a kid growing up in the "same town" as my late mother (for me it was a section of Cambridge, whereas for her it was its own place), I really liked having this old library around. There were only a few places around town that were the same when she was little and when I was little (~40 years later), and it was always cool to know that we had bits of our lives in common.