Saved from the Scrap Heap

Another piece of my jewellery collection! This is not my engagement ring, even though the picture might make it look that way. When I wear this one it's usually on my right hand, but it was easier to photograph like this.



This ring is about a hundred years old. It has a thin gold band with a platinum illusion setting and three small diamonds. Chris found it being sold as scrap and bought it (for a very small amount, apparently) when he was in the process of having my engagement ring made, thinking to have one of the old stones from it reused. It was sort of a Plan B and then Plan A worked out after all, so he didn't end up using it and it sat tucked away, hidden in his dresser for a few years. Eventually he gave it to me ("if I wanted it"), pretty much because he didn't know what to do with an old diamond ring other than give it to his wife.



It's funny, because it's something I just sort of ended up with, but it definitely has history and I've developed an attachment to it. I actually really missed it when I couldn't get to it for a long time in 2020/2021.