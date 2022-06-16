Previous
Next
Between the Fences by princessicajessica
Photo 115

Between the Fences

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!


These White Campion flowers were growing in the tiny space between a local park's chain link fence and the wooden fence of a private yard.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise