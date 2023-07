A Magical Meal

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



The day after a booster shot, my "reactive immune system" was freaking out (as expected), and Chris wasn't feeling great either. We ate special edition unicorn shapes Kraft Dinner, because it was fun and it was easy for me to make in the microwave when neither of us felt up to doing anything!