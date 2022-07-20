Sign up
117 / 365
Love Bug
I know this photo isn't very good quality-- my phone camera was really zoomed in, and I was taking a picture of a bug scurrying across a leaf on a windy day-- but it's another heart for my collection, found on the back of a Spotted Pink Lady Beetle!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
117
photos
8
followers
10
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Views
1
365
MAR-LX3A
20th July 2022 6:29pm
Tags
love
,
pink
,
heart
,
bug
,
insect
,
beetle
,
summer
,
spots
,
ladybug
,
ladybird
,
found heart
,
natural heart
,
love is all around us
