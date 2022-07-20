Previous
Love Bug by princessicajessica
117 / 365

Love Bug

I know this photo isn't very good quality-- my phone camera was really zoomed in, and I was taking a picture of a bug scurrying across a leaf on a windy day-- but it's another heart for my collection, found on the back of a Spotted Pink Lady Beetle!
Jessica Eby

