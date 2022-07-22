Previous
White-Striped Black by princessicajessica
Photo 140

White-Striped Black

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We went for a short walk and I saw this moth. It's a White-Striped Black-- scientific name Trichodezia albovittata.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Jessica Eby

