Photo 140
White-Striped Black
Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!
We went for a short walk and I saw this moth. It's a White-Striped Black-- scientific name Trichodezia albovittata.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
moth
,
pollinator
