Bonne Sainte Anne

I'm not, nor have I ever been, a Roman Catholic... but the stories of their saints have always rather fascinated me. Saint Anne is a patron saint of many things, including mothers, grandmothers, and Canada.



In relief on the back of this tiny charm (it fits in my fingertip with room to spare) is a picture of the famous Basilique de Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, located near Quebec City. I visited it a long time ago when a choir that I was in performed there. I was hoping to get to show it to Christopher this year, but that did not come about. Hopefully someday!