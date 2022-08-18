Previous
Bonne Sainte Anne by princessicajessica
Bonne Sainte Anne

I'm not, nor have I ever been, a Roman Catholic... but the stories of their saints have always rather fascinated me. Saint Anne is a patron saint of many things, including mothers, grandmothers, and Canada.

In relief on the back of this tiny charm (it fits in my fingertip with room to spare) is a picture of the famous Basilique de Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, located near Quebec City. I visited it a long time ago when a choir that I was in performed there. I was hoping to get to show it to Christopher this year, but that did not come about. Hopefully someday!
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
