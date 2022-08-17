White-Lipped Snail

I've been especially fond of snails ever since I was tiny. After a brief rain, I saw this White-Lipped Snail as well as a Brown-Lipped Snail both on this same rock, seeming to love their own separate dried up leaves from the invasive black locust tree right behind their rock. Neither email species in native to this part of the world, though both are pretty well established here-- the Brown-Lipped Snail especially. They look very similar except for the colour of the ring around the aperture of the shell; the White-Lipped Snail is also slightly smaller.