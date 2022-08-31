Previous
Self-Made Man by princessicajessica
Self-Made Man

We've seen a few iterations of this type of sculpture over the years-- there's one Chris particularly likes at the National Gallery in Ottawa-- but this one we encountered unexpectedly in someone's front yard on a residential street.
