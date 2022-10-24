Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Distelfink 2
I recently shared a photo of this bird's companion, and after a long and hard day today I needed something quick to photograph, so I revisited the transit terminal to take a picture of this bird too!
If you'd like more of an explanation of these birds, please see my photo from 20 October.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
196
photos
9
followers
10
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
24th October 2022 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
statue
,
sculpture
,
folkart
,
public art
,
distelfink
,
pennsylvania dutch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close