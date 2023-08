Abandoned Quilt

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



Just something interesting we saw by a local trailhead at the side of a busy roundabout. I don't know if the quilt was forgotten somewhere nearby and hung over the fence in case someone came back looking for it, or if it was deliberately left there for someone in need of the warmth, or what... But I thought it made an interesting photo regardless.