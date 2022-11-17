St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Downtown Kitchener

St. Matthew's is a Lutheran Church in Kitchener. I would say it counts as being downtown, though it's not on the main street of the downtown area (it's one block over).



St. Matthew's was constructed in 1914-1915 and was "built of brown brick in a variant of the English Perpendicular Gothic style with central rose window, side tower and trefoil motif at the doorways."



I liked how it looked this night, with the flood lights turned on and the lights from within shining through the rose window.