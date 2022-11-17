Sign up
Photo 250
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Downtown Kitchener
Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!
St. Matthew's is a Lutheran Church in Kitchener. I would say it counts as being downtown, though it's not on the main street of the downtown area (it's one block over).
St. Matthew's was constructed in 1914-1915 and was "built of brown brick in a variant of the English Perpendicular Gothic style with central rose window, side tower and trefoil motif at the doorways."
I liked how it looked this night, with the flood lights turned on and the lights from within shining through the rose window.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
