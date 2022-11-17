Previous
Next
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Downtown Kitchener by princessicajessica
Photo 250

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Downtown Kitchener

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

St. Matthew's is a Lutheran Church in Kitchener. I would say it counts as being downtown, though it's not on the main street of the downtown area (it's one block over).

St. Matthew's was constructed in 1914-1915 and was "built of brown brick in a variant of the English Perpendicular Gothic style with central rose window, side tower and trefoil motif at the doorways."

I liked how it looked this night, with the flood lights turned on and the lights from within shining through the rose window.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise