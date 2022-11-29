Jacob's Landing Waterfall

Now that the sun sets before 5, a lot of my photos are night shots! This one shows the Jacob's Landing Waterfall in the part of town where I grew up, Hespeler. It's a dam that creates the Hespeler Mill Pond on the Speed River. The church that you can see in the background is a Lutheran Church that sits on a hill above the downtown area. The church where Chris and I got married is just across from it on the river side, but you can't see it in the photo. If you watched the show Bitten you've probably seen it though as that show was largely filmed in downtown Hespeler (Cambridge is a surprisingly popular location for filming).