Christmas Vespa

Tonight was pizza night! We ordered from a place called Pizza Nova, which is a southern Ontario chain. When Chris went to pick it up he saw they were selling these branded Vespa ornaments as a holiday fundraiser and he picked one up for us. As a teenager I was a patient of the children's hospital that the fundraiser supports, and a handful of years later I developed a fondness for Vespas after spending some time in Florence, so this ornament is a good fit!