Christmas Past by princessicajessica
Christmas Past

The twelfth day of Christmas! This little bracelet features artwork of Christmases past-- you can see it especially in the candles on the tree!
5th January 2023 5th Jan 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
