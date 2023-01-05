Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
262 / 365
Christmas Past
The twelfth day of Christmas! This little bracelet features artwork of Christmases past-- you can see it especially in the candles on the tree!
5th January 2023
5th Jan 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
302
photos
10
followers
11
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
5th January 2023 11:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
jewelry
,
jewellery
,
old world christmas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close