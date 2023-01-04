Previous
Playing a New Game by princessicajessica
Photo 304

Playing a New Game

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill in the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.

This photo was taken the first time we played a game that my dad gave me for Christmas. I'm not much of a "games" person but my dad thought I would like this one (Wingspan) because it's about birds and is sort of a learning game unless you know *a lot* about birds to begin with. I do like it more than most games, so I guess he knows me pretty well (he has known me longer than anyone else in the world, after all)!

4th January 2023 4th Jan 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
