"The Great One"

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them. This is the last one (other than today, Dec. 31)!



One of the cities that neighbours mine is Brantford, famous for being the place where Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, and for being the hometown of hockey player Wayne Gretzky (who was nicknamed The Great One). This is a statue of Wayne Gretzky outside of the Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford.