Light Through Ice by princessicajessica
Photo 331

Light Through Ice

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.

Just a shot of a street light as seen through an icy window!
2nd February 2023 2nd Feb 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

