310 / 365
Christopher's Chicken Big Mac
Tonight is a fast food night, because it's the first day that the Chicken Big Mac has been available here, and Christopher has been excited to try it for as long as they've been advertising it, lol. Bon appétit!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
310
photos
11
followers
11
following
84% complete
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
7th March 2023 10:19pm
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
chicken
,
burger
,
supper
,
fast food
,
mcdonald's
,
big mac
