Historic Hotel Lights

I love these coach lights along the outside of the historic Walper Hotel in downtown Kitchener!



The Walper as those of us living here today know it was built in 1893 (a rebuild after a fire). It's played host to an eclectic mix of well-known people over the years including (but not limited to) the Queen Mother, Eleanor Roosevelt, Al Capone, Louis Armstrong, Madonna, and Stephen King!



I believe the hotel's ownership last changed hands about a decade ago as the ground floor eatery changed from the hotel's own in-house restaurant to a chain cafe, and the style of the lobby's decor seems to have changed quite drastically as well. I also think it dropped a word from its name (officially changing from The Walper Terrace to The Walper, as it was already colloquially known). I'm glad the old fashioned lights have stuck around!