Dancing Cranes

We got a new camera so this is my first non-cell phone photo here on 365! We went to Long Point to look for some birds, and although we didn't see the birds we were looking for, we did get the chance to test out the new camera on some others. This was not my best shot of the day in terms of the technical aspects, but it was exciting to see the Sandhill Cranes jumping and dancing in a field. Their wingspans are about 2m!