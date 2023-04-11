Heron Silhouette

Just after dusk, as night was falling, I saw a big bird flying across the sky and snapped a picture to see if I could figure out what kind of bird it was; it was a heron! You can tell because of how it holds it's neck when it flies-- cranes, swans, and geese all hold their long necks straight out when they fly, but herons curl them up like this (they leave their long legs out behind though). It's probably a Great Blue Heron as they're very common around here. Great Egrets (aka Great White Herons) are a similar size and live here too, but they're not as common.