Heron Silhouette by princessicajessica
342 / 365

Heron Silhouette

Just after dusk, as night was falling, I saw a big bird flying across the sky and snapped a picture to see if I could figure out what kind of bird it was; it was a heron! You can tell because of how it holds it's neck when it flies-- cranes, swans, and geese all hold their long necks straight out when they fly, but herons curl them up like this (they leave their long legs out behind though). It's probably a Great Blue Heron as they're very common around here. Great Egrets (aka Great White Herons) are a similar size and live here too, but they're not as common.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
93% complete

