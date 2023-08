Supermoon as Captured by My Phone

I had another chronic-illness-being-crazy kind of day today so I didn't do much, but Christopher took me out for a late-night drive in the countryside to see the supermoon. I snapped this shot with my phone and although it's not a great photo, I thought it was a little bit interesting with the super bright moon making the same kind of flares the sun often does. I think the little dot of light above the moon and to the left was Saturn.