Evening Meditation Along the Living Levee by princessicajessica
Evening Meditation Along the Living Levee

There is a paved trail that goes through one of my city's downtown areas called the Living Levee. It's a popular area for traditional trail users (hikers, bikers, etc), photographers looking for nice views of the river or the downtown area, as well as a good cross-section of the general public-- especially when a particular seasonal restaurant in the area is still open.

While the sun was setting tonight, this man was sitting facing west and seemingly doing some meditation as the city bustled around him.
