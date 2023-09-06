Sign up
Dryad's Saddles
There is a tree in our front yard on which Dryad's Saddle mushrooms grow regularly. Recently I've discovered there's a tree like that in our backyard too. These ones are currently on the backyard tree.
6th September 2023
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
nature
mushroom
fungus
dryad's saddle
Dave
ace
I really like the lighting and textures.
September 7th, 2023
