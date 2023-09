When's the Next One Coming, Anyway?

Today was a bit of a day; I didn't get to take many pictures, and though I tried to take advantage of some time spent at a local transit hub tonight to get a picture for the latest "People" challenge, I didn't end up with anything that I liked!



This guy was waiting for a bus for quite a while. I don't know if he was actually calling/texting for the next bus time, but that's what it looks like to me.