Cormorant on a Hot Day

We went looking for cormorants, and we found a ton of them! Hardly any were drying their wings today, but many were standing on things out in the water (buoys, rocks, tree branches...) with their mouths open like this, trying to cool down.



We're under a heat warning for a multi-day heat event, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s on their own and around 40 with the humidity factored in; the poor cormorants don't seem to love it either!