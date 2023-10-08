Previous
Textile Street Art by princessicajessica
Photo 564

Textile Street Art

We stumbled upon some textile street art in an urban alleyway. I'm never sure what to call this type of art as I know it goes by many names-- knit graffiti, guerrilla knitting, yarnbombing, yarnstorming... The last one might be my favourite since it sounds like barnstorming; I kind of think it's the catchiest!

Anyway, the back entrance/exit of an old industrial building had been decked out in knit/crocheted flowers. It didn't work very well to capture them all in one shot, so I've resorted to a collage to showcase some of the different colours and styles of flower that the artist(s) used.
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
