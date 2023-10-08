Textile Street Art

We stumbled upon some textile street art in an urban alleyway. I'm never sure what to call this type of art as I know it goes by many names-- knit graffiti, guerrilla knitting, yarnbombing, yarnstorming... The last one might be my favourite since it sounds like barnstorming; I kind of think it's the catchiest!



Anyway, the back entrance/exit of an old industrial building had been decked out in knit/crocheted flowers. It didn't work very well to capture them all in one shot, so I've resorted to a collage to showcase some of the different colours and styles of flower that the artist(s) used.