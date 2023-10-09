Previous
Sharon Creek on Thanksgiving Day

On the way home from dropping off some things for our little niece (2) and nephew (4) in London, we stopped to take some pictures of Sharon Creek in the lovely-- chilly, but lovely!-- fall weather.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
