Seasonal Drinks by princessicajessica
Photo 566

Seasonal Drinks

I got to have weekday lunch with Chris today! He's been trying to get some time off for ages and has finally been able to, which is quite exciting. He really needs the break.

I took a picture of our drinks together because the orange and "black" seemed seasonally appropriate. Sugary drinks are medicine for me-- I only drink them when I really need to because they make me feel awful if my body doesn't really need the glucose right then-- so it was exciting that Fanta's new Mystery Flavour is not a sugary one this time. It is very sweet though, and it stains your tongue! I have a vague/general guess about what the mystery flavour is; I wonder whether or not they'll reveal it eventually.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
155% complete

