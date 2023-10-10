Seasonal Drinks

I got to have weekday lunch with Chris today! He's been trying to get some time off for ages and has finally been able to, which is quite exciting. He really needs the break.



I took a picture of our drinks together because the orange and "black" seemed seasonally appropriate. Sugary drinks are medicine for me-- I only drink them when I really need to because they make me feel awful if my body doesn't really need the glucose right then-- so it was exciting that Fanta's new Mystery Flavour is not a sugary one this time. It is very sweet though, and it stains your tongue! I have a vague/general guess about what the mystery flavour is; I wonder whether or not they'll reveal it eventually.