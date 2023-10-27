Scenes from Cambridge

Today was a weird day and we found ourselves at loose ends late this afternoon. I remembered the "Where I Live" Collage Challenge, so we decided to visit some of the more prominent spots in our city to snap some photos! I've shared views of some of these places before, but not the exact photos. Here is a little explanation:



Cambridge is an amalgamated city of about 140,000 people, formed in 1973 and made up of three main parts-- the former city of Galt, town of Preston, and village of Hespeler. All three settlements were originally mill towns that grew up along the Grand River (Galt), the Speed River (Hespeler), or both (Preston). I've lived in each of the three areas over the years, though Preston is currently home. The views I've chosen are (reading them as you would a book) the Grand River flowing through downtown Galt; iconic lampposts in the neighbourhood known as West Galt (where I went to high school and lived for a number of years); St. Andrew's Hespeler Presbyterian Church (where Christopher and I were married); an old iron bridge over the Speed known as The Black Bridge; Settler's Fork, where the Speed River (right) joins the Grand River (left); the entrance gates to a large park in Preston called Riverside Park, which is something of a community hub for the city.