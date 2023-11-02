Abandoned Ferris Wheel

Chris had to drive a different way than usual because of a road closure and off the beaten path he found something he was excited to show me, so we went back in the evening to check it out. It was this abandoned ferris wheel! Apparently the restaurant seen on the left is open seasonally, along with mini-golf, batting cages, and go karts. The blue-fenced area is accessible year round, but has a sign stating that it's not supervised and advising visitors to use it at their own risk. Inside the fence are some very old swings and this old, rusty, abadoned ferris wheel with no cars attached.