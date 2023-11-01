Belated Halloween Treats

We'd planned to do a Pumpkin Walk in our neighborhood tonight as it served fun and seasonal and line it works provide cool photo opportunities... But when we got there it had closed early! We hurried across town to another neighbourhood's Pumpkin Walk, but they were packing up early too! I don't know if the wrong times were published or what. But anyway, that left us with nothing to do and left me with no idea what to photograph. Chris had wanted to get Halloween ice cream and we saw that it was still available so we did belated Halloween treats and I took a snap of that. 🤷‍♀️