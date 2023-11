Hal the Halloween Gnomie

I've always loved Halloween but I dislike scary and gross things, so I just like cute/happy Halloween stuff. I'm also a fan of gnomes, and pink is my favourite colour... So I think Chris did a good job of picking out this little guy for me!



It has a candle inside, which we lit tonight, but it also came with instructions on how to clean out the gnome when the candle is finished so it becomes a decorative jar.



Happy Halloween!