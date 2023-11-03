Husband's Keys

Today was another vaccine day (flu this time) so my wonky immune system is trying its best to gain some immunity from this one, and meanwhile I'm battling side effects again! I've been lying low around home and have taken a pic for the current mundane challenge: keys.



Everyone has their little habits, right? Well, this is one of Christopher's. When he gets home he removes his cap, turns it upsidedown like a bowl, sets it down somewhere and tosses his wallet and keys inside. Today when he tossed the car key in it went right through the hole formed by the cap's snap-back and fell behind something! With some stretching and reaching he (luckily) managed to retrieve it without having move furniture etc, lol.



Very much just a snapshot today, but a little thing I see all the time that makes me smile. One of the details of my days. His little habits around the house (line this one) are physical reminders that it's his house too and they make me happy that we get to share our lives like this.