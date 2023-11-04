Canadian Veterans Memorial

Along one of Waterloo's major streets (University Avenue) stands the Canadian Veterans Memorial. Although it's not the most well-known, it's a beautiful piece of sculpture. It's fairly large (the figures at the front are larger-than-life-sized), very dimensional, and incredibly detailed; I don't think photos can do it justice, really! It was created in 2006 by the very talented Timothy Schmalz, a Canadian sculptor from my region. His work can be found all around the world, and I have shown a couple of other local examples on 365 before.



The Canadian Veterans Memorial depicts a legionnaire in a wheelchair, holding out a bright red poppy to the viewer in front of him using one hand. With his other hand he grasps the hand of a soldier-- the first in a great column of side-by-side military personnel stretching off into the distance behind him. A plaque nearby says:

Never before has a multi-dimensional work of art been created memorializing our Veterans which encompasses all our country's military history and all those who served. Using a multitude of figures, this memorial has captured every branch of the Canadian Armed Forces and through the use of historical dress and military gear represents every theatre of war that Canadians have served in, from past to present.