Love Rocks!

We visited something we saw on Google Maps labelled as The Forest of Painted Rocks. Basically it's a paved, forested path in a residential neighbourhood, along which people place rocks that they've painted. It was a fun little jaunt, though sadly many of the rocks seemed to be broken and/or faded, missing paint, etc. I don't know if this "Love" rock was newer or made differently or what, but it really stood out with it's vibrant colours and in-tact paint job!